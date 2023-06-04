In a shocking incident in Manipur, a mob attack occurred at Iroisemba under Lamsang PS, resulting in the death of three individuals.



According to reports, an Ambulance and a Maruti Gypsy carrying three individuals, who were travelling from Phayeng towards Imphal West, were stopped by a large mob.



As per sources, a minor who is said to be around 8 years old was among the three victims who were burnt alive.



The mob then burned down the ambulance. The gruesome incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on June 4.

Adding to the chaos, earlier on June 4, in the early hours of the morning, miscreants set fire to two villages in the Sugnu area of Kakching district, including the residence of MLA Ranjit, who belongs to the Indian National Congress. Sources indicate that the MLA's home was partially burned in the incident, causing further tension and unrest in the region.

Prior to this, on June 3, at around 4:30 p.m., four Manipur MLAs, including three from the ruling BJP, were allegedly detained by irate locals at the Sugnu Bazar Mahila Congress building. Among the detained MLAs was Ranjit, the sole non-BJP MLA in the group. They were led by Minister Y Kemchand, who sought permission to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discuss the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp from Sugnu.