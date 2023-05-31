Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, fresh firing in the border villages of Bishnupur and Churachadpur has been reported on May 31.

As per reports, a few were injured in Tangjeng along with Bishnupur- Churachadpur border in the firing.

Earlier on May 24, one person succumbed to bullet injury and one sustain an injury in the Thamnapok area under Bishnupur district on May 24 when suspected militants fired from the hillside at Thamnapokpi under Bishnupur district this morning.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Gun firing in periphery still continue, one killed in Bishnupur district

Addressing the media in a press conference at Chief Minister’s secretariat, security adviser to Manipur Government, Kuldeip Singh said that on May 24 at around 12.00 AM, suspected armed militants had come down from the hill towards Molngat foothill or Tronglaobi under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district. They had burned down about abandoned three houses.

In retaliation to it, some houses belonging to other communities were burnt down in nearby villages namely Phougakchao, Tronglaobi, Phaijangvai. Those houses are already damaged or burned partially.