A large number of people including youths stormed the BJP office at around 4 PM on June 29 in Bishnupur district.

The mob resorted to pelting stones at the BJP office causing damage and denouncing the obstruction caused to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Bishnupur District Police on his way to Churachanpur via Moirang, angry mob burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Biren Singh in front of the Bishnupur district police station at around 4 PM.

As per sources, the mob tried to burn down the regional BJP office and in the attempt half of the office was destroyed. On the otherhand, police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them.

The mob also raised the slogans, "Narendra Modi Down Down, Amit Shah Down Down".

In another incident, a crowd gathered near the regional office of BJP in Imphal, Manipur wherein police used several rounds of tear gas shells to stop and disperse them.

This comes after thousands took to the street decrying the death of two persons who were killed at Haraothel village bordering Kangpokpi district.

One of the dead was brought to Khwairamband women market in the heart of the city in the evening. Following this large number of people including women folk gathered in large numbers to mourn the dead from different parts of Imphal.

Also Read: Manipur: Fresh tension grips Imphal as protests erupt over deaths in Haraothel village

A large number of people allegedly tried to unblock the police obstruction to allow Rahul Gandhi to go freely, however, Bishnupur District police personnel stop Rahul Gandhi's convoy and police fired a series of tear gas shells to disperse the supporters of the Congress leader.

Speaking to the media, MPCC President K Meghachandra said, police action of obstruction on the way of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Churachanpur district is a violation of Indian Democratic principles.

Rahul Gandhi's aim of visiting Manipur is to bring peace and harmony, Meghachandra added. Later the Congress leader went to Churachanpur by helicopter and met different leaders where he talked with the stranded people and analysed the situation.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is scheduled to meet different Civil Society Organizations, Student Leaders, and Stakeholders and discuss various issues to bring the state into peace at Hotel Imphal at Sangai Hall on June 30.

The leader will also likely visit the valley relief camps and survey the situation.



Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by former Chief Minister O.Ibobi, MPCC President K Meghachandra, MLA Th.Lokeshor and K.Ranjit and former MLA I.Hemochandra and N Loken Singh.