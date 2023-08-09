Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 9 said appealed to both Meitei and Kuki communities to renounce violence and talk to the government in order to restore peace in Manipur.

''I appeal to both communities in Manipur with folded hands to renounce violence. Please come to the talks table with the Government of India and let us find a way to restore Manipur to the path of progress and prosperity,'' said Shah while speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

He also placed a detailed account of the Manipur violence and the steps taken by the Modi government to mitigate the same.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to connect the North-East with the heart of India, adding, ''In the North-East, airports, railways, and extensive roads have been built, reducing distances.''

The Union Home Minister said that during the Congress rule, there were numerous incidents of violence in Manipur, yet no Home Minister visited there.

''I stayed there for 3 days, and our MoS (Minister of State) Nityanand Rai stayed there continuously for 23 days,'' he said.

He further said that in the span of 9 years, a total of 8000 armed insurgents from the North-East have surrendered, laying down their weapons.

''Adding that the incident in Manipur is extremely shameful. But, it is even more shameful to do politics over it,'' he added.

He further said that a misconception was spread across the country that this government is not ready to discuss Manipur.

''Even when there was no ruckus in the house I had written a letter then saying that we are ready to discuss Manipur. However, they didn't want a discussion, they just wanted chaos,” he added.

He continues to say that the BJP has been in power in Manipur for 6 years and in these 6 years, there hasn't been a single day of curfew, not a single day of blockade, and only a few isolated incidents of insurgency.

He said that in the neighbouring country Myanmar, there was a change in power, and military rule was imposed and the local Kuki democratic front started an agitation there.

''The Myanmar military suppressed them. There is no complete fencing along the Myanmar border. Oppressed Kukis came from Myanmar to India and settled in the forests. This created a sense of insecurity among the local residents,'' he added.



During this time the High Court there, while hearing an old case, ruled without consulting the Tribal Ministry, passed an order related to the tribal status of the Meitei ethnic group, which triggered violence, he said.

He said that when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister there was conflict between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur.

''During that period, 750 people were killed, 200 were injured, and 45,000 people became homeless, and this conflict continued for one and a half years. Despite such a tragic incident, did the Tribal Minister go there? No, they didn't. Did the Social Welfare Minister go? No, they didn't. The issue didn't even raise the question of the Home Minister's involvement. And yet, we question why the Prime Minister didn't go. The MoS in his government gave a statement regarding the riots in Manipur during the time of Congress,'' he added.