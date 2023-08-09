A delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) from Manipur held a meeting with the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah on August 9 amid the ongoing crisis in a violence-hit state.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong speaking to India Today NE said, "We discussed at length the situation in Manipur, however, the main concern was the burial of the tribal people killed in the ethnic clash."

Further, the tribal leader asserted that since the proposed area of burial of the people killed in the clash falls in the conflict site, the Home Minister urged the ITLF to look for an alternative site.

"We told Amit Shah that we will get back to the people of our community with regards to the alternative land for burial and come up with the decision," he added.



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With regard to the political demand, Amit Shah urged the tribal body to maintain peace and abstain from violence before finding a political solution to the 'separate administration' demand.

On the otherhand, in order to control the ongoing violence, the Union Minister has asserted to increase the security in the buffer zone so that both sides remain at peace.

Speaking on the future of the students in the ongoing situation, the Home Minister assured to provide aid to transfer of students to University and other colleges so that they could be absorbed in educational establishments of other states.

The ITLF leader also claimed that the Home Minister also agreed to provide helicopter services from Churachandpur to Aizwal and to any other hill districts.

ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong also stated that the Centre is in the process of identifying the dead bodies in Imphal so that they should be bought back home.

"They are just left with identifying nine dead bodies and are in the process of bringing them back to their respective home districts," he added.

The ITLF leaders reached Delhi coming via Aizawl, the capital of neighbouring Mizoram.



Amit Shah had earlier extended an invitation to the ITLF for a meeting with him in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.