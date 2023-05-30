Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with representatives of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal during his four-day visit to violence-torn Manipur.

The Civil Society Organisations underlined their commitment to peace and guaranteed that they would work together to return the state to normality.

The home minister also met with a group of state women leaders (Meira Paibi). The women leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the state's peace and development.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amit Shah wrote, "Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur."

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During his visit to the violence-torn state, Amit Shah met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday. He also presided over a meeting with the state Chief Minister and other ministries, senior leaders, and bureaucrats to analyse the present situation and prepare for the future.

During his stay in the state till June 1, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend multiple rounds of discussions.

Notably, further violence was reported in portions of the northeastern state ahead of Amit Shah's visit on Sunday, when accused terrorists using sophisticated weaponry burned ablaze numerous residences in the Serou and Sugnu areas of Toubal and Kakching districts.

Following the attack, Manipur Police commandos have eliminated 40 terrorists so far. The state administration quickly took significant steps to thwart these attempts to destabilise Manipur, with the support of the army and other security agencies.