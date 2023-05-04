Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order situation was disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, according to the reports.

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile after communal tension erupted in various places of valley districts on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

Despite state government’s imposition of curfew, deployment of large security forces, authorities were unable to control the law and order situation.

Army along with the state police of Manipur intervened to control the tense situation in the state following communal tension erupting on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

It needs mention here that Army is holding flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups’ protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

As per reports, more than 4000 villagers were given shelter in Army COBs and state government premises at various places. The flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, shifting of villagers to safer areas, away from the violence hit locations is under progress.