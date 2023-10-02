Amid the constant unrest in Manipur, social media came to a buzz after a series of anti-Biren Singh posters came up in the Churachandpur district on October 2.

It is to be mentioned here that anti-Biren Singh posters were found on walls and poles in several spots in the Churachandpur area which have been put by students' bodies.

Some posters have been inspired by the Netflix series 'Narcos' and the poster with Biren's photo read as "Wanted for crimes against humanity".

Speaking to India Today NE, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said, "There are many brutal incidents where a person's head was beheaded and the accused person's photo was viral on social media but the state government has done nothing. Secondly, the 7-year-old boy who was burnt alive with his mother in an ambulance that is also there...the rape case...why the CBI do not take strict action but for these two youths who are allegedly killed by Kukis has been picked by the Central team."

Further, the tribal leader claimed that the CBI is showing biases in their actions, so the Kukis think that 'justice is dead'.

"These students' bodies have gone ahead and put up these posters today around the wall of remembrance and Anglo-Kuki War centenary gate.

Meanwhile, other posters tried to defame the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and renamed the National Imphal Agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the Central Bureau of Imphal.

On the other hand, an effigy with a placard reading "justice" stands dangling over the gates of the Anglo-Kuki War centenary gate.

Till the filing of the report, no arrest has been made so far in this regard.