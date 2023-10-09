The Kuki lnpi Moltam Lhang (KIML), New Keithelmanbi Area, once again, express our profound dismay upon the alleged abhorrent terror attacks for the fifth consecutive time on the Kuki Villages at New Keithelmanbi area spearheaded by armed miscreants dressed in central and state forces uniform along with sophisticated arms.

"The fifth attack on the Kukis at New Keithelmanbi Kuki Area by the terrorists took place this morning at around 4:20 am when the armed militants in camouflage and police uniforms started firing live bullets towards Sinam Khaithong Kuki Village," stated the press release by Kuki lnpi Moltam Lhang on October 8.

The Kuki lnpi Moltam Lhang further claimed that earlier, on October 4, 2023, armed radicals attacked New Keithelmanbi village which was successfully confronted by the Central security forces deployed in the area.



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While a house belonging to a Kuki Assam Rifles personnel was set ablaze by the armed militants when they attacked Sinam Khaithong village on the nod morning of 5th October 2023.

The tribal body claimed that at least four houses belonging to the villagers of L. Jangnomphai village were also set ablaze on the evening of 5th October 2023, with the church partially burnt.

Despite Central security forces being heavily deployed in the area, the attack by alleged Meiteis against the Kukis in the guise of state forces is a clear indication of N. Biren Singh's double standard governance -the hijacking of the state machinery in the aggression and persecution against the Kulds.

Such a dastardly attack is a clear reflection of the urgency for a just and durable solution to the political demands of the Kai's.

The KIML also strongly condemned the state media houses for their biased reports and misrepresentation of facts on the incidents that took place in the past.