Unidentified assailants abducted and subsequently killed Indian Army Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom while he was on leave. Sepoy Serto, who was deployed at the Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur, was abducted from his residence in Tarung, Neikanlong, Happy Valley, Imphal West.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:00 AM on September 16 when three unidentified individuals forcibly entered Sepoy Serto's home. According to the sole eyewitness, his 10-year-old son, the assailants threatened his father at gunpoint and forced him into a white vehicle before driving away.

For hours, there was no information about the soldier's whereabouts. At around 9:30 AM the following morning, Sepoy Serto's lifeless body was discovered at Khuningthek Village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang Police Station in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who revealed that he had been fatally shot in the head. The post-mortem report is currently pending.

Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom leaves behind his wife, daughter, and son. The final rites will be conducted in accordance with the family's wishes. The Indian Army has dispatched a team to provide comprehensive assistance and support to the grieving family during this trying time.