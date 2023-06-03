The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, CAPF and police started its extensive area domination operations following the recent crisis in Manipur.

Earlier on June 2, the Army also launched a large-scale intelligence-based combing operation to recover snatched weapons and surprise checks of SoO Camps.

Meanwhile, the surrender of arms and ammunition has picked up pace in Manipur after the appeal made by the Union Home Minister.

Also Read: Manipur: Arms surrender gains momentum following Home Minister's appeal; 144 weapons laid down so far

A total of 144 weapons have been voluntarily surrendered across multiple districts in the state, showcasing a positive response to the call for peace and disarmament. The surrendered weapons include a range of sophisticated firearms.

The appeal by Home Minister Amit Shah, made during his recent visit to Manipur, urged individuals possessing weapons to surrender them before the local police. As a deterrent, the Minister also announced the commencement of combing operations to retrieve weapons from those who failed to comply with the surrender request. Stern action under stringent sections of the law awaits anyone found in possession of weapons during these operations.