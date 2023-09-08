During the last 24 hours, the situation in Manipur remained tense with sporadic incidents of firing, arson and congregation of protestors, according to police on September 8.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts and 4(four) arms, 4(four) ammunition and 1 (one) explosive were recovered from Imphal East and Churachandpur districts.

According to a press release, Manipur police stated that a firefight erupted today, September 8, morning at Molnoi village near Pallel in Tengnoupal District of Manipur between Security Forces and some armed miscreants who attempted to resort to arson and violence in the village. Following this incident, crowds of thousands of people attempted to move towards Pallel.



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However, Security Forces jointly attempted to stop the mob to ensure peace and stability in Pallel, where the situation has been tense for a few days.

Being blocked by Security Forces, some armed miscreants from within the mob fired at Security Forces resulting in gunshot wound injuries to an Army officer who was later evacuated by helicopter to Military Hospital for treatment.

Three other police personnel were also injured during the crowd dispersal. In a calibrated response in self-defence and to control the unruly mob, Security Forces used minimum force to disperse the mob which led to injuries to a few persons who were part of the mob out of which two reportedly died.

An 85-year-old civilian lady (Kuki) was rescued by CSO along with Manipur police in the general area of Pallel and handed safely to Tengnoupal District authorities.

The movement of 450 vehicles along NH-37 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 128 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 977 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Further, an appeal is made to the general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos. Any circulation of unfounded videos may be confirmed from the rumour-free number 9233522822 of the Central Control room.

Police have also appealed to the general public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.