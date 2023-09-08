The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed grave concerns on September 8, highlighting the recent heavy exchanges of fire in Pallel, Kakching district, and Koutruk, Imphal West district. COCOMI has accused Central Security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, of protecting Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Groups since May 3, leading to questions about their alleged support for these groups, even at the expense of civilian lives.

Disturbing reports have emerged, suggesting that central forces are entering various localities and engaging in indiscriminate firing, including at visible individuals, including women and children, in locations far from the initial confrontations.

Tensions escalated in Manipur on September 8 as heavy exchanges of fire were reported in the towns of Pallel, Kakching district, and Koutruk, Imphal West district. Since the early hours of the day, these regions have been engulfed in violence that has left one person dead and over 80, mainly unarmed women and teenagers, injured. The clashes have primarily involved security forces and armed individuals.

According to ground reports gathered by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the firing commenced around 6 am and has continued intermittently throughout the day. It all began with a volley of shots from a hill range, setting off a chain reaction of gunfire exchanges.

The situation took a graver turn when central security personnel, stationed on the highway to restrict the movement of local residents, encountered resistance from Meira paibi protestors and local volunteers. This confrontation led to central security forces firing several live rounds of bullets and tear gas shells, including rubber bullets. Tragically, one person succumbed to injuries from a bullet on the spot, while two others remain in critical condition in local hospitals.

Reports also suggest that Assam Rifles allegedly opened fire and deployed tear gas shells against protesters in the Pallel and Kakching areas.

The deceased has been identified as Jiten (47) from Kakching, while the injured individuals are currently admitted to Jeevan Hospital Kakching. Several severely wounded victims are being transferred to other hospitals in Imphal for further medical attention.

On the other side of the conflict, the so-called ITLF (International Treaty for the Liberation of Freedom) recently issued a statement appealing to the government to discuss the Manipur violence at the G20 summit, which commences with the arrival of world leaders today. This has led some to speculate that the sudden outbreak of violence may be a pre-emptive strike by Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Groups like ITLF and SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups to draw attention to their cause on the global stage.