The life of innocent people of Leitanpokpi has been adversely affected due to the ongoing turmoil in the state of Manipur.

The people have been deprived of essential amenities and basic health care due to the internal security situation.

In order to provide Healthcare to the locals of Leitanpokpi and adjoining Meitei Areas, Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Leitanpokpi on June 6.

The locals of Leitanpokpi and the people staying in nearby Meitei relief camps who do not have access to medical care due to a lack of resources availed the medical consultation, treatment, and medicines provided during the medical camp.

Approximately 834 people including 354 women and 243 children were attended to by the team of specialist doctors of Assam Rifles.