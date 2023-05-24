An irate mob stormed into Manipur’s Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports Minister and MLA from Bishnupur, Govindas Konthoujam’s residence at Ningthoukhong Bazaar under Bishnupur district on May 24.

The incident occurred on May 24 at around 4:00 PM, wherein a mob of over a hundred entered the minister's residence and allegedly vandalized pieces of furniture, and broke window glass panes of the minister's residence.

Meanwhile, the Bishnupur police team immediately rushed in and dispersed the mob. As per the latest update, the situation has been brought under control.

With reports of arson and fresh violence witnessed in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, the Bishnupur district administration has announced to withdraw the relaxation of the curfew from 5 AM to 4 PM.

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The notification reads, "The curfew relaxation period from 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM on May 24, 2023, vide this office of even number dated May 23 is hereby cancelled.

All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED and transportation of food and water shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation."

The order was issued by Lourembam Bikram, District Magistrate.

Further as per sources, curfew relaxation has also been cancelled in respect of Imphal East and Imphal West.