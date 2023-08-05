In the wake of a devastating incident where three innocent lives were lost in their sleep, Manipur's BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh expressed sadness and concern. The state has been grappling with ongoing violence, and Singh urged the central government to take immediate and proactive measures to ensure peace and normalcy.

Rajkumar Imo Singh condemned the militants and terrorists responsible for the tragedy and demanded answers from the paramilitary and security forces. He expressed his deep uneasiness and emphasized the need for quick action against any security lapses that may have occurred.

"Appropriate action needs to be taken against the security forces and the company in question. We have submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister, highlighting the unsettling situation in Manipur," said Singh.

Calling for complete disarmament, Singh stressed that stringent measures need to be implemented under the guidance of the security advisor for the All Manipur Security Forces. He emphasized that peace can only be achieved through proactive efforts by the central government.

"How can violence persist for three months? Manipur needs lasting peace and normalcy. The people behind such heinous acts must be brought to justice," MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh added.

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