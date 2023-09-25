The lifeless body of a man was discovered along the roadside in Sekmaijin Maning Leikai, situated under the jurisdiction of Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching District. The incident occurred in the early hours of the day on September 25.

According to accounts from local residents, the revelations took place at approximately 5 a.m. when individuals stumbled upon the lifeless form and alerted the police. Initial observations suggest that the deceased had sustained a gunshot wound.

In response to this incident police initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. A forensic science team was dispatched to the scene to gather crucial evidence and carry out a meticulous examination. Subsequently, the deceased's body was transferred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary for further analysis and post-mortem procedures.