Amid the ongoing tension in the violence-hit Manipur, a bomb allegedly exploded at the gate of the minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Yumnam Khemchand's residence at Singjamei under Imphal West district

According to the source, one CRPF sustained an injury on his hands. The Incident occurred at around 9.50 pm today.

It is to be mentioned here that, some unknown miscreants carried out the attack but the security forces are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.