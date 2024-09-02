Amidst the prevailing tense situation in Manipur, a fresh incident of violence has rocked the state after two bombs allegedly dropped by drones exploded in Senjam Chirang Maning region of the state on September 2.

The incident reportedly took place around 6.20 pm, leaving a young woman, 23-year-old Watham Sanatombi Devi, daughter of W. Gambhi from Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, injured.

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The attack has raised serious concerns about the increasing use of drones in violent acts within the region.

Authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible and to assess the security implications of this alarming development.

Meanwhile, Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has expressed deep concern over the current situation in Manipur in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stated that acts of terror by illegal armed militants and terrorists have resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including an innocent woman, and injuries to children and security forces.

Singh noted that this violence occurred right after a Peace Rally was conducted across the state. He emphasized that this is not merely an ethnic conflict, but acts of terror by illegal armed groups against the state of Manipur.

Singh pointed out that the conflict has been ongoing for 15-16 months since May last year, and despite expectations for a political dialogue to bring a peaceful solution, certain groups continue to perpetuate violence.

Singh highlighted that the attacks have escalated to drone attacks and shelling.