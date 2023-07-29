In response to the ongoing armed confrontations and killings between communities in Manipur, Brahmapur Seva Sangh (BSS) in Brahmapur Aribam Leikai, Imphal East, has embarked on a unique campaign called "Fasting in Prayers and Action." The campaign, which commenced on July 26, 2023, aims to call for an end to the violence and restore peace in the region.

Under the guidance of priest Binamadhop Sharma, Adhikarimayum, Brahma of the Sri Govindaji Temple Board, the campaign began at 9:15 a.m. with invocations to Lord Ganesha and Vishnu. Joining the initiative were 35 members and supporters, including local community members, religious elders, and solidarity groups both within and outside the state.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in day-long fasting, prayer sessions, and discussions on Hindu and Sanamahi scriptures. The campaign, hosted at the Youth Club Brahmapur (YCB) in Brahmapur Aribam Leikai, culminated each day at 5:00 p.m. The initiative received extensive support, with members of Manipur Solidarity groups, Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony (IFPH), and journalists from Mumbai, Nagaland, and Assam joining in solidarity.

BSS Convenor, Rishikanta Aribam, conveyed that the fasting and prayers will continue until the Central Government takes decisive action to halt the ongoing violence between communities in Manipur. The campaign also entails submitting petitions to the President and Prime Minister of India, urging them to address the alarming situation.

"This campaign is a spiritual call to awaken our souls and spirits, drawing strength from our Hindu and Sanamahi ideals and ways of life in Manipur. We seek to counter the demoralizing acts of violence against innocent women from other communities and rebuild a strong moral foundation in our society," stated Rishikanta Aribam.

The Bhakti Seva Sangh (BSS) in Brahmapur Aribam Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur also commenced a campaign of "Fasting in Prayers and Actions." The Vaishnavite-Sanamahi community is taking a firm stand against acts of violence, particularly those targeted at women from other communities during the ongoing warlike situation in the region.

The BSS firmly upholds the dignity of all human beings and reveres women and girls as the mother and creator, reflecting the essence of Manipuri Gaudiya Vaishnavite culture, which integrates Vaishnavite and Sanamahi beliefs and practices. They denounce any violence against innocent women and children, attributing such acts to ignorance within the society.

"We, therefore, as aware and responsible members of Manipuri Gaudiya Vaishnavite Sanamahi community, take full moral responsibility of the extremely humiliating and sinful acts of violence committed against the women belonging to other communities, in particular, in the ongoing warlike situation and the consequences, thereof," the BSS stated.

Through their fasting in prayers, the community seeks to awaken their souls to the true spirit of their interfaith cultural tradition, reflect upon their individual and collective shortcomings, and dedicate themselves to dispelling ignorance through moral education and social actions.

The BSS also emphasizes their duty as responsible citizens of India to remind the Central Government of its constitutional obligation to protect the lives and properties of all citizens in Manipur. They appeal to the President, Prime Minister, and Opposition leaders to take concrete actions on the ground and put an immediate stop to the ongoing armed confrontations and killings between communities in the region.

"We invite all to join hands in this campaign. A democratically elected and stable Government at the center cannot allow the killings and destruction of properties of its citizens causing extreme human sufferings across different communities within its own territory go on for nearly 3 months and so on," the community declared.