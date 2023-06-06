A Boder Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds in Manipur’s Serou area after intermittent firing ensues between insurgents and security forces, the Army said on Tuesday (June 6).

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained Gun Shot Wounds (GSW) in general area Serou. Injured Assam Rifles personnel Air evacuated to Mantripukhri. Search operations in progress", one Twitter post read.

One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained Gun Shot Wounds (GSW) in general area Serou. Injured Assam Rifles personnel Air evacuated to Mantripukhri. Search operations in progress. Further details follow @adgpi@easterncomd

(2/2) — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 6, 2023

Further details will follow, it said. “Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur... Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” it posted on Twitter.