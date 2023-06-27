A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan lost his life in an ambush by armed miscreants in Tengnoupal district.

In a tweet, the BSF wrote, "Narender Kumar of 122 Bn BSF was deployed in Tengnoupal district of Manipur for maintaining law and order. Armed miscreants attacked in Moreh market, setting houses on fire and firing indiscriminately. While fighting those armed miscreants, he lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."

Narender Kumar of 122 Bn BSF was deployed in Tengnoupal district of Manipur for maintaining law and order. Armed miscreants attacked in Moreh market, setting houses on fire and firing indiscriminately. While fighting those armed miscreants, he lost his life, making the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/LMzJBR5MfT — BSF (@BSF_India) June 26, 2023

Earlier on June 23, armed miscreants were engaged in a gunfight with security forces at N. Boljang village, located in the Kangchup Geljang Sub Division of Saitu Assembly Constituency in Kangpokpi district. The incident occurred on the morning of June 22, adding to the ongoing violence that has plagued the peripheral areas of Manipur.



Also Read: Manipur Violence: 1040 arms, 13601 ammunition, 230 bombs recovered till date

The miscreants unleashed unprovoked gunfire on Tangnaum village, previously known as Haraothel. During the attack, an Indian Army jawan was injured and subsequently evacuated to the Military Hospital at Leimakhong for medical treatment.

Within a span of just one and a half hours following the Tangnaum village attack, another village named Mongneljang, located in the Saikul Sub Division of Kangpokpi District also came under attack from suspected armed miscreants. The assailants targeted the village at approximately 7:30 pm, escalating the level of violence in the region.

Amidst the ongoing strife in Manipur that has already claimed many lives, a total of firearms, and 63 ammunitions have been recovered in the past 24 hours from Tengnoupal and Imphal-East districts.

Till date, a total of 1040 arms, 13,601 ammunition and 230 bombs of different kinds have been recovered, as per the security advisor of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh.