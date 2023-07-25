Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), along with a delegation, visited the strife-torn areas in Manipur to assess the situation firsthand. The team, comprising Archbishop Dominic Lumon, Fr. Jervis D’Souza, and Fr. Dr. Paul Moonjely, witnessed the devastating destruction of homes, places of worship, schools, and institutions in various affected regions.

During their visit to Kakching, Sugnu area, Pukhao, Canchipur, Sangaiprou, and others, the team observed the large-scale devastation caused by the violence. Displaced families living in the Relief Camp at Indoor Stadium, Kakching, received much-needed relief items. The delegation also inaugurated a medical camp at Pukhou to address the pressing health needs of the affected communities.

Looking at the sight of deserted areas and destroyed properties, the CBCI expressed deep concern for the future and well-being of those who have fled these regions, particularly the children who face anxieties and distress in their current situation. The sense of mutual mistrust and fear prevailing in the region adds to the complexity of the crisis.

Caritas India, the humanitarian response organization of CBCI, has been actively assisting in providing relief and support to the affected communities. Collaborating with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Diocesan Social Services Society (DSSS), Caritas India has provided relief assistance worth 3 crores to date. Various religious congregations and church fraternities have also extended their solidarity by offering material, healthcare, and psycho-social support in the relief camps.

CBCI condemned all forms of violence, attacks, and atrocities, especially on institutions, places of worship, and vulnerable sections of society like women and children. The organization called for the governance system to uphold the secular fabric of the country, reinforce constitutional values, and foster an environment of peaceful co-existence among various communities.