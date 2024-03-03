The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 3 filed a charge sheet against seven accused in Bishnupur armoury loot case, according to reports.

CBI has recently filed its charge sheet in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam. The charge sheet names Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson as the accused.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred on August 3 last year, where a mob looted over 300 weapons, 19,800 rounds of ammunition, and other accessories from two rooms of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion headquarters at Naranseina, Bishnupur.

The mob had assembled to march towards Churachandpur, where tribals planned a mass burial for their people killed in the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

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