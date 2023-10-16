The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against one ‘child in conflict with law’ in the May 4 viral video case in Manipur involving sexual assault on women and the killing of two men.

The development comes after the CBI was roped in to probe the case related to two women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur.

The viral video case involves a sexual assault on women and the killing of two men that occurred on May 4, 2023, at Kangpokpi's B. Phainom village in Manipur.



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On May 4, a mob of approximately 900-1,000 armed individuals with sophisticated weapons stormed B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The mob vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders and sexually assaulted women. According to reports, three women were paraded naked and a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by the mob.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.