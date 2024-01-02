The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is currently investigating several cases over Manipur violence has filed two separate chargesheets in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Assam against five accused in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence.

The agency took over the case following a referral from the State government and an official notification from the Central government. The ethnic clashes in Manipur have been a source of significant tension, highlighting the divide between the hill-dwelling Kuki tribal community and the valley-dwelling Meiteis.

It is important to note that the chargesheets were filed in Guwahati, which aligns with the decision of the Supreme Court to shift 27 CBI cases pertaining to Manipur to the jurisdiction of the Guwahati High Court due to the environment in Manipur and to ensure fair trials.

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