In response to the death of two missing Meitei student that shocked the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared on September 26 that both the state and central governments are working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for the demise of the missing students.

Expressing his commitment to resolving case, Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that the authorities are leaving no stone unturned. "To further expedite this crucial investigation," he stated, "the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight."

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. The team will investigate the murder case of Hijam Luwangbi Linthoinganbi and Philem Hemanjit.

The move has been taken up under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister stated that this move underscores the dedication of both state and central authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and provide closure to the grieving families.

In his efforts to ensure swift and effective cooperation between the state and central governments, Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed, "I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice." This collaboration between the state and central governments is crucial to unraveling the mystery surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The Manipur cabinet on September 26 sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention into the death of two Meitei teens who were allegedly abducted on July 6, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, the legislators wrote, " We, the undersigned Members of the Legislative Assembly of Manipur would like to bring to your kind notice that photos of two murdered students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years) who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media today which had led to widespread unrest and violence in the state today."