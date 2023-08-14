In light of the current law and order situation prevailing in the state of Manipur, and in response to appeals from concerned parents, VIPs, and Government Heads, certain academic adjustments have been introduced for out-of-state students enrolled at the College of Agriculture, Imphal, and College of Food Technology, Imphal.

Effective immediately, a comprehensive arrangement has been set in place to ensure continuity in education while prioritizing the safety and well-being of students. The details of the new academic arrangement are as follows:

Online Mode for Undergraduate Batches: For students enrolled in the Undergraduate batches of both Colleges for the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, classes will seamlessly transition to online mode.

Masters and PhD Transition to Online Mode: In a forward-looking approach, Masters and PhD classes at the College of Agriculture, Imphal will also transition to online instruction mode.

RAWE Programme Adaptation: The Real-Time Action-oriented Work Experience (RAWE) programme, a vital aspect of the curriculum for the 2020-21 batch of B.Sc Agriculture students, will be thoughtfully conducted in their respective home states.

M.Sc and Ph.D Research Work: M.Sc and Ph.D students of the College of Agriculture, Imphal, who have completed their coursework, will seamlessly continue their research work. They are encouraged to engage in their research endeavors in collaboration with nearby institutions such as College of Central Agricultural University (CAU), ICAR institutes, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK).

Thesis Completion: Students in the final stages of their M.Sc or Ph.D degrees will continue to receive guidance from their assigned mentors to ensure the timely completion of their thesis.

The decision to implement these changes has been made after careful deliberation and with the approval of the Competent Authority.

Meanwhile ,

The Union Agriculture Ministry has agreed to the request of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on allowing students from Meghalaya studying at Central Agriculture University (CAU), Imphal to continue their classes at the CAU Campus in Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi District.

An order from the Central Agriculture University (CAU), Imphal on August 14, 2023 stated that the university has decided that classes for the Undergraduate batches of the outside Manipur students studying in the College of Agriculture, Imphal and College of Food Technology, Imphal for the academic year 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 will be conducted through online mode.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had on August 7, 2023, during this visit to New Delhi, handed over the letter to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, urging him to allow relocation of Meghalaya’s students currently enrolled at CAU, Imphal, to pursue their education at the CAU Campus in Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi District so that they can continue their education without further interruptions.

The order of the CAU, Imphal, on Monday said the arrangement has been made in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur and on the basis of requests received from parents of students and also from VIPs and Government Heads.

In a statement, CAU, Imphal Registrar TR Sharma said Masters and PhD classes at the College of Agriculture, Imphal will also transition to online instruction mode.

RAWE programme of the 2020-21 batch of B.Sc Agriculture students will preferably be conducted in their respective home states.

M.Sc and PhD students of College of Agriculture, Imphal who have completed their course work shall complete/pursue their research work in nearby College of CAU/ICAR institute/KVK in their respective states in consultation with their major guides.

Students who are in the final stages of completion of their theses for M.Sc or PhD degrees may complete/continue their thesis writing in consultation with their assigned guides in order to timely completion of their degrees.

Chief Minister Sangma had written in the letter: “While it is sincerely hoped that there will be an early resolution to the conflict (In Manipur), the Government of Meghalaya is keen to ensure that its students are not disadvantaged due to the present conditions. Uncertainty in the schedule of classes and inability to return to their campus will potentially affect the future of the students. Hence your kind intervention is requested to impress upon the University authorities to make an interim arrangement for students of Meghalaya studying BSc. Agriculture in the 4th year, at the CAU, Imphal, to conduct their Rural Agriculture Work Experience (RAWE) Programme in Meghalaya itself, under the aegis of the CAU located at Kyrdemkulai, Meghalaya, which is itself a constituent college of CAU, Imphal.”