The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) voiced its resentment against the Centre for allegedly failing to fulfil the demands of tribal people.

In a press statement, the tribal body stated, "Tried to bury martyrs killed in Manipur's ethnic conflict on August 3, the Home Ministry requested us to postpone the mass burial for a week to sort out all issues. We agreed in good faith."

However, after four months, none of the demands have been met, including the return of our dead bodies lying in morgues in the Imphal valley.

Further, the ITLF said that when the tribal body met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, they demanded the removal of Meitei state forces in all hill districts.



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However, Amit Shah disregarded the request but promised that he would not allow state forces to be deployed independently and they would only act "in conjunction" with central forces in hill areas.

"Recent events have shown that this is not being followed in letter or spirit," mentions the release.

While commenting on the death of the Meitei police officer, the ITLF said, "While the killing of a tribal police officer by a Meitei sniper did not evoke any response from the state or central government, the death of a Meitei police officer is being used as an excuse to terrorize Kuki-Zo civilians living in Moreh town and other villages in Tengnoupal district."

"Meitei commandos are being given a free hand to assault civilians and burn down houses. Vehicles are set ablaze and money is looted from homes. What are the central forces doing?" the statement added.

lastly, the tribal body demands to put electoral political considerations aside look at the humanitarian toll and seek a separate administration to live apart from those who want destruction.