Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Women Organizations, Meira Paibis, have joined forces in Manipur, vowing to launch an intensive agitation if the state government does not hand over the remains of two brutally slain students, Hijam Linthoingambi and Phijam Hemanjit, by November 3.

A public meeting held on October 29 at Heinoupok in Imphal West district saw more than 40 CSOs, local clubs, and Meira Paibis from across the valley areas of Manipur converging to address the ongoing crisis.

Ningthouja Lancha, the spokesperson of Meitei FAMBEI, expressed deep concern over the inability to locate the dead bodies of the two students despite the arrest of some individuals connected to the case by the Central Bureau of India (CBI). This unfortunate development has drawn widespread condemnation from the people of the state who are growing increasingly frustrated with the government's lack of responsiveness.

Lancha further highlighted the urgent need for action, stating that they can no longer tolerate the authorities' inaction in recovering the bodies. The collective resolution taken during the public meeting, uniting over 40 CSOs and Meira Paibis, was to launch various forms of agitation from November 6 if the state government fails to expedite the handover of Hijam Linthoingambi and Phijam Hemanjit's remains.

He assured that they would persistently strive for justice for the two students who fell victim to a brutal assault by armed miscreants.

The incident unfolded when the two students mysteriously disappeared on July 6, sending shockwaves across Manipur. More than two months later, videos of their horrifying murders surfaced on social media. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI for a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of five individuals allegedly involved in the incident.