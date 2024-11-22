The violence in Manipur has tragically claimed 258 lives since May of last year, as reported by the state's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Singh announced that the state would receive approximately 90 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in Manipur.

At a press conference held after a security review meeting, Singh detailed the death toll, noting the inclusion of militant casualties.

The reinforced security aim aims to curb the unrest and restore a fragile semblance of order.

Efforts to address the violence have led to the arrest of 32 individuals linked to the vandalism and torching of ministerial and MLA properties.



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Additionally, around 3,000 looted weapons have been successfully recovered, marking a significant step amid the turmoil.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at the conference hall of Secretariat South Block, Security adviser, Kuldiep Singh said SoP has been formulated for the deployment of forces, coordination, functioning and distribution of forces in fringes and vulnerable areas and national highways to ensure security.

Kuldiep said that the district coordination cell and joint coordination control room to be formed.

He also informed that last rite of nine people was conducted at Jiribam today.