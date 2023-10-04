Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on COtober 4 issued a statement highlighting the deteriorating situation in Manipur and the alleged neglect of the state by the Prime Minister and his government.

Five months ago, Manipur was rocked by turmoil resulting from what Ramesh called the "divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar." In the wake of these events, Ramesh has expressed grave concerns over the lack of action and accountability.

In his statement, Ramesh pointed out the delayed response from the Home Minister and the continued unrest in the state. He stated, "There has been no marked improvement. In fact, things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely, and horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps, and clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine."

Ramesh also raised several pertinent questions regarding the Prime Minister's involvement in addressing the Manipur crisis. "When was the last time the Prime Minister visited Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister spoke to the BJP Chief Minister of Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?" he asked.

The Congress leader went on to state that never before has a Prime Minister seemingly abandoned a state and its entire people as the current situation suggests. He regarded Manipur's worsening condition, just 15 months after the BJP secured a significant mandate in the state, as a damning indictment of the government's policies and the Prime Minister's priorities.