The state government of Manipur has informed that all illegal weapons held by any person or groups across the state should be surrendered forthwith within a period of 15 (fifteen) days from today.

The State Government is willing to take a considerate view of the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15.

At the end of the 15 (fifteen) security forces, both the Centre and the State will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the State to recover such weapons, persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law.

This comes after, reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants/ groups using illegal weapons. This is a serious matter and the State Government will take strong action against such miscreants/ groups in any part of the State.



Also Read: Manipur government files status report in Supreme Court on recovery of arms in ethnic violence-hit state

The Government also appeals to the people of the State to cooperate with both the Central and State Governments in restoring peace and normalcy in the State.

The Manipur government on September 22 told the Supreme Court that it has filed a status report on the issue of recovery of arms from "all sources" in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the report has been filed on the issue and it is for the judges only. He informed the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, about another short affidavit in the matter.

Mehta told the bench that the affidavit says "whatever issues are being debated here are already been brought to the notice of the (apex court-appointed) committee" and the panel is considering them. The top court had earlier appointed a judges committee, headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal, to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of victims of ethnic violence in the state.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioners' side, told the bench that the bodies of two women, who were gang-raped and killed in May in Manipur, have not been given to their families yet.