Condemning the recent killings of innocent people and highway blockades in the periphery areas of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 18 said that the government will take stern action against groups and individuals involved in highway blockades.

In a meeting held with the legislators, Security Advisor, DGP and senior police officials at the secretariat to review the security matters, CM Biren Singh reviewed the ground situation and took serious note of individuals killed in the recent times. The government during its meet also took up all possible measures to ensure normalcy returns in the state.

In a press note released by the Government of Manipur with condemning the recent killings mentioned, “It is crucial to take note that swift and efficient action taken up by the state security forces have resulted in apprehending the accused involved in these crimes, displaying a commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families. The State Government affirms its unwavering stance against any form of violence and discrimination”.

“The State Government also expresses deep concern over the blocking of highways by certain groups of individuals, as such actions undermine public safety and hinder the smooth flow of essential services and goods. It is reiterated that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands. The State Government is committed to take stern action against those involved in blocking highways which choke the lifeline of the state. All citizens are urged to respect the rule of law, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and work together to maintain peace, harmony, and the wellbeing of society”, added the press note further.

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