Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson of COCOMI and Vice-President, IPSA, made his second appearance at the ongoing 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, 2024 in Geneva.

He addressed the council in relation to General Debate Agenda Item-4, concerning human rights situations that require Council's attention.

Athouba highlighted the urgent need for intervention in Manipur, India, where indigenous communities face severe conflict worsened by cross-border narco-terrorist groups and armed militants.

He reported that over 70,000 people have been displaced in the past 10 months, with their fundamental rights under threat.



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Athouba warned of a potential full-scale war due to the conflict involving cross-border immigrant armed groups.

He also criticised the Government of India for its complacency, stating that it has prolonged the situation.

Athouba urged the Council to appoint a Special Rapporteur to assess the human rights situation, initiate dialogue to address immigration, drug and arms trafficking, and illicit opium poppy cultivation, and provide immediate aid to the displaced population.

The transcript of his statement states, "I draw your attention to the need for urgent intervention on the dire human rights situation in Manipur, India, where indigenous communities are embroiled in a severe conflict exacerbated by cross-border narco-terrorist groups and armed militants who are under the suspension of operation agreement with the govt. of India. Over 70,000 people are displaced since last 10 months, their fundamental rights under threat."

The COCOMI spokesperson also asserted that the conflict, involves cross-border immigrant armed groups, risking escalating into a full-scale war across multinational regions in South East Asia.

"The recent attacks against state forces in Moreh border town using heavy artillery are the testament," the statement added.

The CCOMI also alleged that the Immigrant Armed groups have unlimited access to arms from Myanmar and Bangladesh and that the complacency adopted by the Government of India has prolonged the situation.

"The duplicity of India's stand and its alleged coordination with several trans-border ethnic armed groups has deepened the conflicts in Manipur. If undermined, it could jeopardise stability in the region further," said COCOMI.

Further, COCOMI spokesperson demanded:-

1. To Appoint a Special Rapporteur to assess the human rights situation in relation to the ongoing Manipur conflict.

2. To Initiate dialogue to address issues of unlimited immigration, drugs and arms trafficking, and illicit cultivation of opium poppy.

3. To Provide immediate aid to the 70,000 IDPs, with a focus on vulnerable groups like children, women, and the elderly.