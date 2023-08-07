The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on August 7 has forwarded a series of resolutions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscoring critical demands to address pressing issues in the state. The resolutions were adopted during a massive rally held on July 29, 2023, in Imphal, organized by COCOMI.

The massive rally witnessed participation from several lakhs of people representing various communities of Manipur, united with a common purpose - to tackle the challenges affecting the state's security, demography, and administration. COCOMI, acting as the voice of the people, has urged the government to take prompt action on four key resolutions, each addressing crucial aspects of Manipur's socio-political landscape.

Resolutions demanding urgent action:

Ending Narco-Terrorism: In its first resolution, COCOMI strongly calls for the total eradication of foreign (illegal immigrant) Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorism that has been plaguing Manipur. The resolution underscores the pressing need to address the drug-related violence that has wreaked havoc in the state and led to the loss of lives and harmony.

Maintaining Administrative Unity: The second resolution vehemently rejects any notion of a separate administrative arrangement in Manipur. COCOMI emphasizes the importance of preserving the state's unity and integrated governance to ensure the smooth functioning of the state's institutions and governance mechanisms.

Implementation of NRC: To tackle the complex issue of illegal immigration, COCOMI insists on the immediate and full implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur. The NRC, based on the 1951 records, aims to meticulously identify and differentiate citizens from illegal immigrants, providing a framework to address the pressing demographic challenges.

Special Assembly Session: The fourth resolution demands the immediate summoning of a special session of the Manipur Assembly by 5th August, 2023. During this session, action-oriented resolutions must be adopted to safeguard Manipur's interests and address the ongoing conflict. COCOMI stresses that failure to convene the session within the specified timeframe will lead to strong agitations, as per the people's resolution.

COCOMI highlights that the ongoing conflict in Manipur is not rooted in religious or tribal disputes, but rather a manifestation of tensions related to deforestation, opium poppy cultivation, and changes in demography caused by illegal immigrants from Myanmar. The committee passionately advocates for measures to address these challenges, preserving Manipur's ecological balance, and securing the well-being of its indigenous population.

In their appeal to the Prime Minister, COCOMI urges the government to take cognizance of the gravity of the situation and take immediate and effective action to address the concerns raised in the resolutions.