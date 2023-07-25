An umbrella body of several valley-based civil society organisations, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) urged the government of India not to hold any kind of talks with the illegal immigrants and Narco terrorists.



Addressing the media in a press conference held on July 25, executive member of COCOMI, Ratan Longjam said that according to reliable sources, the information about meeting SoO militants with the government of India has come received. The committee would like to appeal to the central government not to conduct any kind of meeting with such militants who basically belonged to foreign soil.



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He also alleged that the present turmoil created by narco-terrorists is escalating instead of addressing it. The parliamentarians in India and the world need to be taught that the uncontrollable conflict in Manipur for more than 80 days is all because of the Chin-Kukis and the narco-terrorists.

The committee is all set to carry out a mass rally on July 29 to spread masses that the unity and integrity of the state couldn't be disintegrated at all. The rally will be followed by a public meeting, he added.