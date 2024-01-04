In response to the unprecedented violence and riots that occurred in the State of Manipur on May 3, 2023, the Commission of Inquiry (Manipur Violence), 2023, appointed by the Central Government has extended the deadline for receiving statements, complaints, and allegations from the public. The decision comes after considering various factors, including sporadic incidents of violence during the initial notice period, disrupting normal life and activity in parts of Manipur.

The Commission, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, Former Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, along with members Shri Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd.) and Shri Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd.), was established under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. Their mission is to investigate the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities in Manipur.

The Terms of Reference for the Commission include examining the sequence of events leading to the violence, evaluating the administrative measures taken to prevent and handle the incidents, and considering any matters relevant to the inquiry.

The Commission has invited individuals and associations acquainted with the subject matter of the inquiry to submit statements and complaints within 45 days, in a format specified by the Commission. Additionally, the Government of Manipur has been urged to bring forth instances related to the inquiry.

Notably, the Commission, exercising its powers conferred by Rule 5(2)(b) of Commissions of Inquiry (Central) Rules, 1972, issued a notification on November 20, 2023, published by the Government of Manipur, Home Department. This notification, available on the Manipur Gazette's website, urged all concerned parties to provide their statements or complaints within the specified timeframe.

Acknowledging the need for an extension due to unforeseen circumstances, the Commission has granted an extension until January 24, 2024, for the submission of statements and complaints. The modalities for executing affidavits are outlined in the (REGULATION OF PROCEDURE) ORDER, 2023, notified on August 26, 2023, and published on August 29, 2023, by the Government of Manipur, Home Department.