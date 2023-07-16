With tension escalating in the violence hit state of Manipur, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on July 16 imposed a 72-hour long shutdown along the National Highway-2.

The shutdown call of NH-2 comes just hours after a fresh wave of unrest violent clashes erupted at the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur in Manipur on July 16.

The General Secretary of COTU, Lamminlun Singsit while speaking to India TodayNE on the NH-2 shutdown said, "Yes, we decided to impose a shutdown on NH-2 from the midnight of July 16 in connection with the continuous attacks, burning and killing of innocent Kuki-Zo Today morning also, those Myanmar based insurgents who are infiltrating into Manipur in collision with the radicals again attacked at around 10 am today".

There were reports of intermittent fighting and subsequent torching of houses at Tangbuh village early this morning. The clash reportedly occurred near Tinkai Kholen near Bishnupur district, as confirmed by the COTU general secretary.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) strongly condemned the acts of violence, expressing concerns about the disregard for life and property in the region.

Notably, in yet another incident of violence reported on July 15, a mob consisting of mostly women allegedly burnt down three trucks carrying LPG cylinders owned by a Kuki-Zo tribal in Imphal West’s Sekmai village.

As per the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the trucks which were stranded at IOC's gas plant in Sekmai since May 3, were being moved out to Kangpokpi district after the owner Misao Gas agency received approval from the police.

After being tipped off by an insider, women protestors blocked the route and set fire to the trucks around 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) vehemently condemns the disregard for life and property which continue to display.

Also read : Manipur: Kuki organizations lift blockade at NH-2