The Congress on October 25 demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, dissolution of the state Assembly and fresh elections, citing continuing violence and the need to restore peace in the state.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress MP and party in-charge for Manipur Saptagiri Ulaka also called for immediate protection of civilians from all communities and time-bound investigations and prosecution in cases involving killings, firing, arson and destruction of civilian property.

Ulaka referred to protests held across five districts on October 23, when demonstrators marched towards Lok Bhavan and were detained by police. He alleged that protesters faced lathi charges and tear gas during the demonstrations.

He also cited the October 19 killing of three Meitei civilians who were reportedly collecting firewood in a forest, saying the incident had triggered demands for justice. Ulaka further referred to reports of violence involving Kuki and Naga civilians in Kamjong district.

“The entire state is burning, and both the Centre and state governments are responsible,” Ulaka said, criticising the handling of the continuing unrest.

The Congress leader said around 300 people had been killed since the conflict began in May 2023, while approximately 60,000 people had been displaced and 24,000 remained displaced. The party called for a time-bound roadmap for peace, rehabilitation and the safe return of internally displaced persons.

Among its other demands, the Congress sought strict enforcement and review of the ground rules under the Suspension of Operations agreement, with action wherever violations are established. It also called for the restoration of free movement across Manipur and the implementation of humanitarian recommendations and accountability measures.

Ulaka urged the Union government to present a plan to end the violence, ensure accountability and initiate an inclusive peace process.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, who said she visited Manipur from October 1 to 4, alleged that the BJP government had failed to stop the violence and ensure accountability.

“The BJP government in Manipur has completely failed to stop the violence there. Neither is the violence stopping, nor are those committing the violence being punished,” Lamba said.

She also questioned the Centre’s response to the situation, referring to a possible meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with a rally scheduled for November 1.

The Congress had last week criticised the BJP over the latest violence, describing the continuing bloodshed in the strategically important border state as a failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities, which began in May 2023, has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless, according to figures cited in the report. Clashes involving Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported in recent months.

The Congress’s demands come amid renewed concerns over security, civilian protection and efforts to restore peace in Manipur.