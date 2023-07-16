Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 15 emphasized the party's unwavering stance on Manipur, stating that they will not back down from their position. Highlighting the significance of discussing the issues in Manipur, Ramesh called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to address the matter.

He asserted that the debate and deliberation on Manipur should take place in the presence of PM Modi, allowing for a comprehensive discussion on the challenges faced, actions taken by the central and state governments, and their plans for the future. Ramesh urged that this critical discussion occur in the parliament, with all members present, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. He urged the Prime Minister to break his silence on the Manipur matter.

Earlier on July 15, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his discontent over the backdrop of the Bastille Day Parade. As PM Modi attended the parade in France as the guest of honour, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Prime Minister, claiming that the Rafale jets had secured him a ticket to the grand event while Manipur continues to suffer.

Gandhi lamented the silence of the PM on both the pressing issue of Manipur and the discussions on India's internal matters at the European Parliament.

The Bastille Day Parade showcased a 269-member Indian tri-services contingent, demonstrating India's military prowess on the global stage. Three Rafale jets from the Indian Air Force participated alongside French jets during the flypast, symbolizing the strategic partnership between the two nations.