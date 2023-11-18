The top Kuki-Zo tribal body in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the Committee on Tribal Unity, of the CoTU, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi has called upon Constitutional bodies to intervene and curb what it terms as "communally fallacious moves."

The Kuki-Zo tribal body asserted its commitment to philanthropy and the welfare of displaced people. However, it expressed deep concern over the activities of alleged terror groups, Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun, which it claims should be blacklisted as unlawful associations. The CoTU accused these groups of operating as parallel security forces, armed with sophisticated weapons and openly endorsed by high-profile figures, including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and MP Leishemba Sanajaoba.

Additionally, the CoTU singled out 'COCOMI,' a conglomerate of Meitei Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), alleging its involvement in instigating secessionist ideologies. The committee urged that members of COCOMI should be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Official Secrets Act for their alleged role in plotting against the nation.

Highlighting recent cross-border attacks on the Indian Army in Manipur, the CoTU emphasized the need for the Union External Affairs Minister and the Union Home Minister to address the menace posed by unlawful Meitei groups based in Myanmar. The committee alleged that these groups, often assisted by state actors, are responsible for inflicting suffering upon the Kuki-Zo people.

The CoTU also criticized certain valley-based media outlets for their sensationalism and biased reporting, citing a recent editorial column in Imphal Times that called for the CoTU to be declared unlawful for demanding a separate administration. The committee defended the right of every Indian citizen to demand constitutional protection, including separation from what it perceives as oppressive-dominant communities.

Lastly, the CoTU expressed concern over what it deems as the misuse of laws, citing a communal FIR against the General Secretary of ITLF. The committee warned that such actions could exacerbate communal tensions and tarnish the sanctity of law courts in Manipur.

In response to these perceived threats, the CoTU has called on the Supreme Court, the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Schedule Tribes, and other Constitutional bodies to intervene promptly and prevent further fallacious moves against minorities in Manipur.