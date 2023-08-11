The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills (CoTU) has strongly denounced the proposed rally by Meira Paibi and declared a total shutdown as a response to their plans. The CoTU cautioned against the potential escalation of tensions and violence that could arise from the planned rally.

The decision was made after a crucial meeting held by CoTU and its women's wing at its office in Kangpokpi District Headquarters. The rally, scheduled for August 13 with the aim of marching to Kanggui (Kangpokpi) and Lamka, was criticized by CoTU for its potential to incite unrest.

Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary of CoTU, expressed concerns about the role played by Meira Paibis in the recent violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3. He highlighted their involvement in inciting violence, arson, and brutality against the Kuki-Zo community, particularly women.

Singsit questioned the motives behind the proposed rally, given the track record of Meira Paibis. He cautioned that any attempt by the Meitei community to breach into tribal territories under the pretext of a peace rally would be considered an attack on Kuki-Zo lives and property.

In light of the prevailing situation, CoTU urged the Meitei community to reconsider the rally plans, as such an event could lead to further chaos. Singsit appealed to all communities to maintain a neutral stance and refrain from participating in events that could exacerbate tensions.

The General Secretary also emphasized that the responsibility for any untoward incidents resulting from the proposed rally would rest on the Central and state governments. CoTU, standing firmly against any rally organized by a community involved in hostilities against the Kuki-Zo people, asserted that they would defend their ancestral land with unwavering determination.

To counter the potentially destructive consequences of the rally, CoTU announced a total shutdown in the entire Kangpokpi District from midnight on August 12 to midnight on August 13.