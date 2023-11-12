The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has extended its ultimatum as the 24-hour deadline expires, revealing that two members of the five kidnapped family members from the Kangchup Chingkhong wedding party have been brutally murdered. Despite efforts by the Centre Security Forces, the fate of the remaining two individuals remains uncertain.

The abduction, orchestrated allegedly by Meitei miscreants on the November 7 led to unrest in the region. The security forces managed to rescue one victim.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent developments report the arrest of two Kuki-Zo individuals, Mr. Lunkhosei Chongloi of C. Aisan village at Saikul and Mr. Satgougin Hangshing of Khomunnom Village at Litan. The Senapati Police have detained them on alleged charges of abducting Mr. Avinash Maibam and Ningthoujam Anthony of Akham Awang Leikai.

In response to these distressing circumstances, the Committee on Tribal Unity is left with no choice but to impose public agitation in all areas dominated by the Kuki-Zo communities in SADAR HILLS-Kangpokpi. This agitation is slated to begin immediately from the release of this statement and will persist until the remaining kidnapped family members are safely returned to their homes.

CoTU has also called for the unconditional release of the two Kuki-Zo individuals detained at the Senapati Police Station, asserting that they are falsely charged with abduction. The committee urges the concerned authorities to address the escalating crisis promptly and ensure the safety and well-being of the victims.