The Committee on Tribal Unity on October 4 has decided to lift its month-long economic blockade along the two important highways passing through Kangpokpi district.

CoTU had reimposed the economic blockade on August 21 demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state. CoTU Sadar Hills Kangpokpi began the blockade on NH-2 which connects Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur and NH 37 which links Imphal with Assam's Silchar.

CoTU's decision to lift the economic blockade as it considered the political dialogue between the Government of India and the UPF-KNO has reached an advanced crossroads.

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that we are delighted to learn that the political dialogue between GoI and UPF-KNO is at a very advanced stage and has reached a crossroads.

He said that we have also learned that a charter of demand for the formation of a separate Union Territory has been submitted by leaders of UPF and KNO in New Delhi and a formulation has already been submitted to the office of the Union Home Minister.

He continued that the Government of India is most likely to respond very soon and we hope that the aged old political issue of the Kuki-Zo people shall be resolved once and for all.

Therefore, in order to pave the way for a political solution, CoTU has decided to lift the economic blockade until further notification, he added.

He also said that if the need arises to resort to agitations and protests, CoTU shall reconsider the same.