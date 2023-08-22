The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District has condemned the continuous attack on the Kuki-Zo villages in the peripheral areas allegedly by the Meitei terrorists in the strongest term as it demanded the deployment of more central security forces.

CoTU's Media Cell Coordinator, Ng. Lun Kipgen said that in the latest attack on the Kuki-Zo villages, the Meitei terrorists once again launched another unprovoked attack at Twichin, P. Phaimol, and Gwaltabi Kuki villages in Lhungtin Sub-Division of Kangpokpi district on August 21 after the infamous Thawai killing on August 18.

He recalled that three innocent Kuki-Zo volunteers who are guarding Thawai village and the innocent villagers in Kamjong district were brutally killed on August 18 early in the morning.

Kipgen said that the latest attack on the Kuki-Zo villages, Twichin, P. Phaimol, and Gwaltabi were located just 6 Km. away from Thawai Kuki village.

He continued that the heavily armed Meitei terrorists first attacked the villagers of Twichin and P. Phaimol village who were harvesting vegetables at around 3:00 pm on August 21 and the nearby Gwaltabi Kuki area including the Hand of God Residential School at 3:35 pm which continued till 4:00 pm.

The media cell coordinator also said that though there was no casualty in the attack, such unwarranted attacks cause severe fear psychosis in the minds of the innocent common Kuki-Zo people.

''It was at least the seventh time the radicalized Meitei terrorists attacked the Kuki-Zo villages in this area while adding that Twichin and P. Phaimol villages were burnt down by Meitei rioters led by the Arambai Tenggol and Manipur Police Commandos on May 28,'' he pointed out.

CoTU's Media Cell Coordinator, Ng. Lun Kipgen also said that the Meitei terrorists were able to intrude deep into the hills to carry out such a wanton attack at will despite the presence of central forces including the Jat Regiment in the area.

Considering the volatile circumstances, CoTU demanded the deployment of more central forces preferably the Indian armies and the Assam Rifles who are more acquainted with the region to curb such repeated attacks and ensure the protection of precious lives and property, added Kipgen.