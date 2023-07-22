After a lengthy discussion over its ultimatum, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills decided to launch various forms of intense agitations from July 24 over the recent horrific viral video incident that shocked the entire nation and the globe which hangs the world in shame.

CoTU had earlier served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Central Government to book all the culprits involved in the parading of the Kuki-Zo women naked and repeatedly molested before committing the heinous crime of gang-raped on May 4.

The CoTU 48-Hour ultimatum expired at 6:00 pm on July 22.

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that our 48-hour ultimatum expired without any positive outcome today as the Government failed to nab all the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

He continued that the punishment for such aggravated forms of rape is hung to death and the delay in booking the culprits will invite a delay in justice which can also provide chances for the culprits to escape the law.

Therefore, we have decided to launch a series of intense stirs from July 24 with a massive rally at Saikul as our first form of agitation, he added.

He also said that if our demand is not fulfilled even after the massive rally, then, we will intensify our stirs.

Though the CoTU General Secretary does not reveal how the committee would intensify its stirs, sources within the Committee said that they have discussed intensifying its stir even up to the extent of completely blocking back the National Highway-2.

The source further said that despite the lifting of the blockade along the Highway, the essential commodities were confined only to the valley, and no essential commodities were allowed to transport to the Kuki-Zo inhabited area in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, etc.