The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi is all set to observe the fifth month of the alleged ethnic cleansing progrom against the Kuki-Zo community by the majority Meitei community allegedly with the tacit support of the Government of Manipur since May 3.

As part of the observation, CoTU will impose a 15-hour total shutdown from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm on October 3 within Kangpokpi district.

According to CoTU's Media Cell, all shops and business establishments shall remain closed and no vehicular movement will be allowed during the total shutdown.

However, emergency services including medical, and media will be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.

The main observation will be organized at Brig. M. Thomas Ground with the display of coffin rally and a candlelight vigil in the afternoon to commemorate the day to pay tribute to the Kuki-Zo martyrs who made supreme sacrifice during the ongoing ethnic progrom.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district appealed to all the people from all walks of life including Internally Displaced Persons in the relief camps to extend full cooperation for the success of the commemoration.