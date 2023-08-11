Amid the demand for abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the Kuki militants and a hell-bent stand up against the demand for separate administration, leaders of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) are set to hold its second meeting with the government of India on August 17.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Seilen Haokip, KNO spokesperson said that the second round of bipartite talks has been scheduled to take place on August 17.

Earlier in July, the UPF and KNO had reportedly urged the Centre to withdraw the clause for safeguarding the integrity of Manipur in the Suspension of Operation agreement which the Centre accepted and began talks for separate administration.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Union Territory with legislative powers put up during talks between Kuki insurgent groups and Centre

UPF Convenor, Aaron Kipgen said that we had clearly placed to the Centre that we would not be able to represent our people if the clause for safeguarding the integrity of Manipur in the Suspension of Operation Agreement is not withdrawn, which the Centre had considered and started a dialogue for separate administration.

While discussing the issue of separate administration, Aaron Kipgen said that the UPF and KNO representing the Kuki-Zo people put up our demand for Union Territory with legislative powers under the Constitution of India.