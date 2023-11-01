A relaxation in curfew has been cancelled in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts on November 1, 2023, according to a notification issued by the Manipur government.

In a notification, the office of the District Magistrate, Imphal West had issued an order dated October 31, 2023, for curfew relaxation from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM of November 1, 2023.

However, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the curfew relaxation order stands cancelled.



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Meanwhile, in supersession of the earlier order of even number dated November 1, 2023, it is hereby informed to the general public that curfew relaxation in respect of Imphal East District from 5 AM to 10 PM has been cancelled with effect from 6:15 PM of November 1, 2023.

However, movement of persons belonging to essential services Such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/ Staffs, Power (MSPCL/ MSPDCL), petrol pumps, functioning of Courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers, and Media personnel shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.